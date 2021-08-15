Washington Wedding Announcement

Chantilly D. Washington and Jamal Marquise Washington Sr., both of Vicksburg, were married July 23 at the McNutt House in Vicksburg.
The bride is the daughter of Shirley B. Smith of Vicksburg. She is the granddaughter of Ida Mae Evans of Vicksburg and the late Geneva Wallace and Charlie McGowan.
The groom is the son of Sharon Thomas and James Washington of Vicksburg. He is the grandson of Beatrice Thomas of Vicksburg and the late Albert Thomas Sr.
The Rev. Joe Harris officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by Latonya Williams Jones and LilShawn Brown Porter. Her colors were red, silver and white.
Serving as Maid of Honor was Jasmine Darden of Vicksburg. Matrons of Honor were Allison Guinn and Angela Shell Harris, both of Vicksburg. The flower girl was Harmony Darden.
Darrell Harris served as the Best Man. Ushers for the wedding were Derrick Darden, Demond Darden and Darrell Harris, all of Vicksburg. Bryant Williams III served as the ring bearer.
Following the wedding, a reception was held at the McNutt House.
Hostesses were Tamara Wallace and Tiffani McDaniel.
For their honeymoon, the couple traveled to Las Vegas.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
