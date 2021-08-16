expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Porter's Chapel Academy softball player Olivia Masterson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 16-9 loss to Manchester Academy on Monday.

Manchester pulls away late to beat PCA

By Staff Reports

Published 8:34 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy kept up its high-scoring ways, but continued to have a hard time finding the win column.

Zoie Baker and Ryelin Levison both homered, and Manchester Academy scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Porter’s Chapel and earn a 16-9 win Monday at Sports Force Parks.

PCA scored nine runs or more for the third time in its last five games — a streak that includes a 14-6 win over Marshall Academy on Saturday — but has only won twice this season.

PCA (2-9, 0-3 MAIS District 3-3A) and Manchester will play the second half of a home-and-home series Tuesday in Yazoo City.

Olivia Masterson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored for PCA in Monday’s game. Emily Collins also had a double and scored three runs, and the Lady Eagles led 7-4 after Collins’ bases-clearing double in the third inning.

Baker’s two-run home run keyed a four-run burst in the top of the fourth inning, however, and Manchester took the lead for good. Two errors, two walks and a two-run single by Angel rae Carpenter spurred along the big sixth inning that gave Manchester a 16-7 lead.

PCA scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings but couldn’t get back into it.

Carpenter and Levison each finished with two hits and three RBIs for Manchester. Anna Riley Frey drove in three runs and Presley Trammell scored three.

More News

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

V.P. Hunter, Jr.

Deborah Ann Anding

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County