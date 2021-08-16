expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Raymond Edward Willis

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Monday, August 16, 2021

Raymond Edward Willis, 69, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 14, at his daughter’s home in Madison with his family surrounding him. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. in Wintergreen Cemetery in Port Gibson.

Raymond was born in Ferriday, La. on Feb. 27, 1952, to Edward and Marietta Willis. He graduated from Port Gibson High School and attended Hinds Community College earning a certificate in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. He was married for 45 years to Ruth Ellen Spencer Willis.

Raymond was self-employed as an HVAC contractor then later worked in plant management at Bruce Hardwood Floors, Southeastern Metals and then Anderson Tully. Raymond was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Port Gibson.

Raymond was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddie Earl Willis. He is survived by his wife Ruth, of Port Gibson; his daughter Lindsey Claire Willis of Madison; his sons Nelson Spencer (Lauren) and John Marshall (Kayla) both of Madison; his three granddaughters Ana Spencer, Holland and Sarah Claire and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the First Presbyterian Church.

More News

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

V.P. Hunter, Jr.

Deborah Ann Anding

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County