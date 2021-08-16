expand
August 17, 2021

Wanda McGuffee Wilkerson

Published 11:41 am Monday, August 16, 2021

Wanda McGuffee Wilkerson passed away on July 30 in Shiner, Texas after a long illness.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1949, in Vicksburg, to Harry L. McGuffee, Sr. and Gladys Westbrook McGuffee. She attended Culkin Academy and loved her work as an interior decorator working in Mississippi and Texas.

Wanda is survived by her loving daughter, Chadlyn Wilkerson Muehlstein (Daniel), Shiner, Texas; two adored grandsons, Taylor Baros (Tara), San Antonio, Texas, and Hayden Baros, stationed in Italy with the United States Army.

She is also survived by sisters, Bobbie Abraham (Ralph), Clinton; Shirley Riddle (Billy), Vicksburg; Eileen Ring, Clinton; Carrie McGuffee, Byram; brother Albert McGuffee (Carolyn), Terry, Miss.; sister-in-law, Candice McGuffee Burt and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Johns; brothers, Harry McGuffee, Jr, Wayne McGuffee, Cecil McGuffee; sister-in-law Penny McGuffee; niece, Mandy McGuffee and nephew, Travis McGuffee.

A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home, Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Homeless Veterans or The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

