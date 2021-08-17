expand
August 17, 2021

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally's Vicksburg Casino

By Staff Reports

Published 9:32 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Bally’s Corporation on Tuesday officially kicked off its rebranding of Casino Vicksburg by changing the property’s name to Bally’s Vicksburg Casino, replacing the exterior entrance sign and implementing its all-new Bally Rewards players club program.

The property-wide rebrand, which Bally’s expects to complete by late September, will also include new Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips and table game layouts.

“We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to Vicksburg and what the brand has to offer now and months and years to come. It is a very exciting time for our customers and team members alike, and we look forward to celebrating soon. We thank the state of Mississippi for working with our team and we are proud of our team members who worked diligently to get us over the line,” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation.

Bally’s Vicksburg Casino announced that “Casino Vicksburg” cards and dice will be donated to local organizations.

The all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program, was also introduced and guests can pick up their new player’s club cards. All existing rewards will be transferred to members’ new Bally Rewards cards. Bally Rewards card members will earn Bally Rewards, tier status, exclusive offers, gift giveaways, casino multipliers and more. For complete details, visit the players club or www.ballysvicksburg.com.   

Bally’s Corporation is a leading regional casino entertainment company with a growing omnichannel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the United States. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, the company’s operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,837 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, Nev.) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, Pa., Bally’s will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BALY.”

