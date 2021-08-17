Deborah Ann Anding, “Debbie,” 69, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, after suffering a medical emergency at her home in Starkville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Riley Ainsworth. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Starkville.

She is survived by her husband, Grafton Anding; children Randy Yates and his wife Tiffany of Katy, Texas, Cissi Malpass and husband Scott of Clinton and Brian Anding of Nashville, Tenn.; brother Danny Ainsworth and wife Dianna of Madison; sister Cherie Ricks and husband Tommy of North Harleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Brantley and Bryson Malpass of Clinton, Bradyn and Davis Yates of Katy, and

Peyton Guy of Mobile, Ala., and several close cousins she enjoying visiting with.

Debbie grew up in Vicksburg and attended Vicksburg High School. She completed her college education later in life by receiving a degree from Mississippi College. She used her teaching degree for many years working for the Vicksburg Warren School District as well as St. Aloysius High School in Vicksburg. She was loved by many of her students who have kept in touch over the years.

Teaching was her passion for many years. After retiring from teaching, she moved on to her second

passion, traveling. She was a Southwest Airline flight attendant for nearly 10 years.

Debbie was a diehard Mississippi State sports fan. We are thankful for all the joy they brought to her during the season, the regionals, the super regionals and finally, seeing the Diamond Dawgs

win the 2021 College World Series, in Omaha. She was a loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher, friend and Bulldog fan.

We are saddened that she will not be able to travel to Amsterdam for a cruise in October, but

her trip and destination to heaven will be far more glorious. She will be met by numerous family and friends and our Lord Christ Jesus. We love her and miss her already, but she will be with us forever in our hearts.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Miss. An informal graveside service was conducted at Harland Creek Church, also in Lexington.

Pallbearers were Daves Yates, Brantley Malpass, Bryson Malpass, Scott Malpass, Richard Anding and

Grady Ables.