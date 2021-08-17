expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Deborah Ann Anding

By Staff Reports

Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Deborah Ann Anding, “Debbie,” 69, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, after suffering a medical emergency at her home in Starkville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Riley Ainsworth. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Starkville.
She is survived by her husband, Grafton Anding; children Randy Yates and his wife Tiffany of Katy, Texas, Cissi Malpass and husband Scott of Clinton and Brian Anding of Nashville, Tenn.; brother Danny Ainsworth and wife Dianna of Madison; sister Cherie Ricks and husband Tommy of North Harleston, S.C.; five grandchildren, Brantley and Bryson Malpass of Clinton, Bradyn and Davis Yates of Katy, and
Peyton Guy of Mobile, Ala., and several close cousins she enjoying visiting with.
Debbie grew up in Vicksburg and attended Vicksburg High School. She completed her college education later in life by receiving a degree from Mississippi College. She used her teaching degree for many years working for the Vicksburg Warren School District as well as St. Aloysius High School in Vicksburg. She was loved by many of her students who have kept in touch over the years.
Teaching was her passion for many years. After retiring from teaching, she moved on to her second
passion, traveling. She was a Southwest Airline flight attendant for nearly 10 years.
Debbie was a diehard Mississippi State sports fan. We are thankful for all the joy they brought to her during the season, the regionals, the super regionals and finally, seeing the Diamond Dawgs
win the 2021 College World Series, in Omaha. She was a loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, teacher, friend and Bulldog fan.
We are saddened that she will not be able to travel to Amsterdam for a cruise in October, but
her trip and destination to heaven will be far more glorious. She will be met by numerous family and friends and our Lord Christ Jesus. We love her and miss her already, but she will be with us forever in our hearts.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Southern Funeral Home in Lexington, Miss. An informal graveside service was conducted at Harland Creek Church, also in  Lexington.
Pallbearers were Daves Yates, Brantley Malpass, Bryson Malpass, Scott Malpass, Richard Anding and
Grady Ables.

More News

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

V.P. Hunter, Jr.

Deborah Ann Anding

Michael E. Jones, Sr.

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to teen shot in leg on Hall’s Ferry Road