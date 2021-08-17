expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2021

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

By Anna Guizerix

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The Vicksburg Area Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair will take place on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outlets of Vicksburg, located at 4000 S. Frontage Road in Vicksburg.

Several employment opportunities will be available, and attendees are encouraged to dress for success. Those who do not have multiple copies of their resumes will be able to make copies on-site.

The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, WIN Job Center, Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center, The Radio People and Vicksburg-Warren Partnership.

Organizers are still looking for businesses to sign up as well. For more information, contact Adam Todd at 662-360-1243 or atodd@mdes.ms.gov or Kimberly Hillman at 601-636-1012 or
khillman@vicksburgchamber.org. The deadline to register is Aug. 20.

The registration fee is $125 and includes one table, two chairs, two lunches, and listings of available positions online and in the brochure.

Masks are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

More News

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

V.P. Hunter, Jr.

Deborah Ann Anding

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion

Crime

Man faces assault charges in Halls Ferry shooting

Crime

One in custody, one wounded in shooting in Warren County