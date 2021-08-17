expand
August 17, 2021

George Deon Scott

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, August 17, 2021

A celebration of life will be held for George Deon Scott on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m. at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Scott will lie in repose from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C.J. Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family being present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Alfreda Taylor and George Freeman, Sr.

Deon leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Tandra Scott; his daughter, Laila Baxter; his stepson, Harold McClarin; two sisters, Angela Scott and Yolanda Cornelius; three brothers, Saxton Scott, Marvin Freeman and George Freeman Jr. and a host of family and friends.

George Deon Scott transitioned on Aug. 14, at the age of 42 at Select Hospital.

