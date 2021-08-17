expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2021

More than 500 properties currently stand to be lost in Warren County in the next week due to unpaid taxes

By Olivia Mars

Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The deadline for 2018 property taxes is quickly closing in on Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. and more than 500 parcels in Warren County are still unpaid.

Warren County Chancery Clerk Donna Hardy said any number over 200 is unacceptable, and she is worried about how many people are going to lose their homes. If you’re on the Chancery Clerk’s list of those who have not paid, you are also on the tax collector’s list and that property is going to sale on Aug. 30.

It’s just baffling,” Hardy said. “This number is too high.”

The clerk’s office sends out multiple notices about the tax amount that is due to the owners starting in January through certified mail. However, Hardy said she has received 40 to 50 percent of the mail back without a record of an attempt to deliver it to the recipient.

All this mail coming back is alarming to us,” Hardy said. “We sent out certified mail twice. We sent all this certified mail out to people and now it’s coming back undelivered at an alarming rate. We want to make sure that people know they owe these taxes.”

Hardy said she is scared that people are going to lose their homes over a sum of money that is less than a month’s wages, and that her office is doing everything they can to get the word out to those who owe. She said they have been trying to contact property owners via telephone but are struggling because few of the contact numbers on file are valid.

“We have been calling but keep this in mind: The only place we find a telephone number is a deed and that deed might be 20 years old and now you all carry cell phones,” Hardy said. “As the public is coming in, they will tell you they haven’t gotten a notice.”

In addition to these efforts, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies are pitching in to serve notices at the doors. The clerk’s office has also subscribed to a service that does investigative work in order to try to locate people.

We need to get to y’all as quickly as possible,” Hardy said. “Go to our website or [The Vicksburg Post] has printed [the list of people who owe]. If you don’t find your name but you’re still concerned, call us.”

Hardy said it takes five minutes to call and see if you owe taxes and what the amount is, but they are running out of time. During Monday’s Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, Hardy appealed to the public and the supervisors for help making people aware of the taxes they owe quickly.

“A lot of people wait until the last minute but y’all 529 parcels in eight days in Mississippi in August and we haven’t even had a hurricane yet,” Hardy said on Monday. “We don’t know what’s happening in the next eight days. We don’t know what’s going to be closed down because of any potential surges of COVID.”

Hardy said people need to come in immediately and not wait until Aug. 26 to pay their taxes. She said in the midst of a COVID-19 surge and two hurricanes possibly headed toward Mississippi, the next week is unpredictable regarding what it will look like.

Don’t wait until the last minute,” Hardy said. “Help us help you, because we are trying to save you from losing your home. We are alarmed by all this.”

The list of those who owe can be found here, but if there is any question as to whether you owe property taxes, call the office at 601-636-4415.

More News

Looking Back: Belmont Fire Company No. 4

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

Guest Column: Encouraging good choices a key to ending poverty

Who’s Hot

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

Local

More than 500 properties currently stand to be lost in Warren County in the next week due to unpaid taxes

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing

News

KICKOFF: Submit your favorite Football Game Day photos for Vicksburg Living Magazine

Local

Census report shows Vicksburg, Warren County populations down

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Riverfront gets cleaning, months of silt accumulation removed

Local

Warren County Supervisors discuss appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds

COVID-19

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs gets COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from virus

COVID-19

Vicksburg Warren School District issues ‘Universal Masking’ mandate

Local

City of Vicksburg hires firm to recover unpaid ambulance bills

Local

City of Vicksburg approves contract with company for airport drainage work

Crime

Weapon confiscated from Vicksburg High School student

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg mayor announces 14-day mask mandate, emergency order

Crime

Warren County man receives $2 million bond after shooting incident involving two teenagers

Business

Vicksburg YMCA hosting a ribbon-cutting for new expansion