Cooper leads Lady Flashes past WCCA

Kyleigh Cooper pitched a gem and scored a key run to lead St. Aloysius’ softball team to a 3-2 victory over Wilkinson County Christian Academy on Wednesday.

Cooper pitched a five-inning complete game and allowed two unearned runs, on two hits and no walks. She had five strikeouts.

Cooper also led off the game with a single and scored on a dropped third strike for the game’s first run. Miracle Flowers scored another run on a double steal moments later to give the Lady Flashes a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Abigail Mikulski walked and scored on an error in the fourth inning to give St. Al a 3-1 lead, and Cooper held them off from there. Four consecutive errors in the fifth inning allowed WCCA to load the bases and threaten to tie the game, but St. Al turned a game-ending double play to get out of it and win.

Each team only had two hits. St. Al committed six errors.

St. Al is scheduled to play at WCCA Saturday, with the junior varsity starting at 3 p.m. and the varsity at 4:30.