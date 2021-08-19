expand
August 20, 2021

David Lee Keller

By Staff Reports

Published 9:24 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

A memorial service for David Lee Keller will be 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at Riverwood Family.

Keller, 64, of Ruleville, Miss., passed away on Aug. 13. He was born in Vicksburg on July 24, 1957, to Jack Keller and Annie Dell McCarthy Keller.

He was a 1975 graduate of Vicksburg High School and he graduated from Mississippi State University in the field of Electrical Engineering, in 1981. He was also a certified diver.

Keller is preceded in death by his parents.

Those who remain to cherish his memory are his brothers, Gary Keller (Deborah) and Carl Keller; sisters, Jackie Loper (Bobby) and Mary Keller; nieces, Erin and Jennifer, and cousins, Kay, Linda and Jerry.

