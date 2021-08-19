expand
August 20, 2021

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram plays the blues at Riverfest Revamped in 2018. Ingram has been playing live since he was 11. (Cody Thomason/The Vicksburg Post)

Kingfish concert at the WaterView Casino and Hotel postponed due to COVID-19

By Olivia Mars

Published 4:25 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

WaterView Casino’s first headlining concert of the year was set to take place over Labor Day weekend but has now been postponed.

Christone Ingram, known as Kingfish, was lined up to be the first performer at WaterView since the COVID-19 pandemic ensued. However, as COVID cases are rising nationwide and in Warren County, the Kingfish performance was forced to be postponed once again.

Ingram, a Clarksville native, is a 22-year-old blues artist who made history with a Grammys nomination in 2019 after the release of his first album, Kingfish. The artist was originally supposed to perform in Vicksburg in 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdowns began. There was much excitement in the community regarding the rescheduling of the event for Sept. 3, however, Vicksburg will once again need to wait to hear the young talent perform.

The WaterView staff is currently working with Kingfish’s team to get the event rescheduled at a later time. For those who have already purchased tickets for the concert, the tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performance, or ticket holders can contact Ticketmaster for a refund.

