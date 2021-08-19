expand
August 20, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay

By John Surratt

Published 2:09 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. plans to seek a raise for himself and Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour when the Board of Mayor and Aldermen holds its Sept. 2 budget hearing.

The 5:30 p.m. hearing will be in the boardroom at the Robert M. Walker Building, 1401 Walnut St.

“I’m going to ask for a dollar amount; not a percentage,” he said after a budget meeting on capital improvements. “I want a raise for the aldermen and the employees. I’ve got this city $68 million in eight years. I’m working as the mayor and a lobbyist. I’m saving them money.”

Flaggs would not give an amount.

The board’s last raise was in 2019, which increased the mayor’s salary from $103,417.60 per year to $106,520.12. The aldermen’s salaries went from $82,742.40 per year to $85,224.67.

Flaggs cited the recent raises approved by the Clarksdale Board of Commissioners, which set Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy’s salary at $122,421, one of the highest mayoral salaries in Mississippi. 

“Chuck Espy only has 15,000 people and he raised his (salary) $26,000,” he said.

Raises for the board are set by ordinance under the city charter. In order to get the raise, the board must amend the ordinance that sets the pay for the mayor and the aldermen.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author

