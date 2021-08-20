expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2021

A Vicksburg Police Department camera sits in the parking lot of NRoute filming activity on Halls Ferry Road in Marcus Bottom. A city ordinance could soon require area businesses and shopping centers to mount cameras to watch parking lots and business entrances and exits. (John Surratt)

City of Vicksburg ordinance would require businesses to mount video cameras

By John Surratt

Published 2:58 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Video cameras will soon be required at all Vicksburg businesses and shopping centers with parking lots containing 25 or more parking spaces or buildings of 2,000 square feet or more.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday approved the “Parking Lot and Building Security Ordinance” requiring that cameras be mounted on the buildings surrounding or facing the parking areas and covering entrances and exits of buildings.

According to the ordinance, “Every retail business center shall install, maintain and operate a security camera system capable of producing retrievable and identifiable images and storing then on digital video recorders other comparable media that can be enlarged and used to assist law enforcement in offender identification, apprehension and prosecution.”

The law also lists the camera specifications, including the capability to store data for 30 days. Shopping center managers are required to operate the security cameras at least two hours before the first business opens and two hours after the last business closes seven days a week.

The ordinance, which was published Friday, is effective in 30 days.

It allows existing businesses one year to install the cameras. New businesses that begin after the ordinance takes effect will have to comply with the ordinance before opening. The fine for violating the law is $1,000 per day and “each day of non-compliance constitutes a separate violation,” according to the ordinance.

The ordinance cites a U.S. Justice Department Community-orient Policing study that determined there is a reduced level of fear among people who are aware they are under video surveillance and people are encouraged to be more security conscious.

The study, according to the ordinance, “Also concluded that those security camera systems may drive offenders away from committing offenses that take time as they run a greater risk of capture.”

“I think from a safety and shopping and law enforcement, it’s going to be a great thing especially in the prosecution of people who commit crimes,” said A.G. Helton, chief executive officer for Action Properties of Yazoo City, which manages several properties in Vicksburg.

“I do like the fact that we do have 12 months to be installed because this could turn out to be an expensive proposition, but I think the city was forward-thinking in this for the best interest of the fine people of Vicksburg.”

Paul Patel, manager/partner in Vicksburg with Southern Hospitality Services LLC, which owns several hotels in the city, said all of the company’s properties “already have a security system, as the safety of all our guests and employees is of utmost importance to us. Cameras cover all entrances to the parking lot and also entrances into the buildings.”

“This is a great tool to help our police department police this city,” Mayor George Flaggs said. “We can’t hire enough police officers or put out a lot of cameras ourselves. We’re not doing anything different than some other cities. This is a necessary tool to help police Vicksburg; it’s a safety tool.

“All we’re doing is bringing something forward that we believe is in the best interest of the public; it’s a safety feature.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Friday’s MAIS football scores

Eagles crush Kemper Academy in 8-man debut

Park Place uses fast first half to beat St. Al

Richard “Ricky” Rudd

Local

ERDC employee graduates from US Army War College

Downtown Vicksburg

City of Vicksburg ordinance would require businesses to mount video cameras

COVID-19

Shortage of health care workers impacting local, state hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

Business

Vicksburg tourism on the rise as people are eager to visit after a year of lockdowns

COVID-19

Lines of Defense: Dr. Dan Edney gives update on COVID-19 treatments, monoclonal antibodies available in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg Native Tonya Tyler named Global Operations Technology Improvement Director for Dow Chemical Company

Local

Williams, ERDC employee and retired general, named to ROTC Hall of Fame

COVID-19

Kingfish concert at the WaterView Casino and Hotel postponed due to COVID-19

Local

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs proposes pay raises for city employees

Business

New Bakery in town: The Sweets-Easy showcases confections with a kick

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of Project Resources Management Branch

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

Local

More than 500 properties currently stand to be lost in Warren County in the next week due to unpaid taxes

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino

Downtown Vicksburg

Aldermen: Bids for Levee Street improvements higher than budgeted amount

Crime

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department recovers items stolen from Vicksburg construction company

COVID-19

Flaggs will not require city employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19

Mask mandate now in effect for Warren County

Faith

Some Vicksburg churches masking up again amid COVID surge

Business

Attic Gallery Celebrating 50 years this fall

Local

15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing