Richard “Ricky” Rudd
Richard “Ricky” Rudd, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Eugene Rudd; sister Deleatha Armstrong and brother
Herold “Butch” Rudd.
He is survived by his son Christopher Rudd and his wife Casey of Vicksburg; his daughter Neysa Dispenza
and husband Sean of Vicksburg; sister Sherry Burdsal (Bill) of Brandon, Miss.; Pam Shy (Danny) of
Starkville, Miss.; five grandchildren, Logan Rudd, Austin Rudd, Cayleigh Dispenza, Marissa Rudd and
Tanner Dispenza; several nieces and nephews.
Ricky loved his family, friends, all animals, and gardening.
Memorial donations can be made to Vicksburg Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are incomplete.