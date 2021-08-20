expand
August 21, 2021

Richard “Ricky” Rudd

By Staff Reports

Published 3:58 pm Friday, August 20, 2021

Richard “Ricky” Rudd, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Eugene Rudd; sister Deleatha Armstrong and brother
Herold “Butch” Rudd.

He is survived by his son Christopher Rudd and his wife Casey of Vicksburg; his daughter Neysa Dispenza
and husband Sean of Vicksburg; sister Sherry Burdsal (Bill) of Brandon, Miss.; Pam Shy (Danny) of
Starkville, Miss.; five grandchildren, Logan Rudd, Austin Rudd, Cayleigh Dispenza, Marissa Rudd and
Tanner Dispenza; several nieces and nephews.

Ricky loved his family, friends, all animals, and gardening.

Memorial donations can be made to Vicksburg Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are incomplete.

