Richard “Ricky” Rudd, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, at River Region Hospital in Vicksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Eugene Rudd; sister Deleatha Armstrong and brother

Herold “Butch” Rudd.

He is survived by his son Christopher Rudd and his wife Casey of Vicksburg; his daughter Neysa Dispenza

and husband Sean of Vicksburg; sister Sherry Burdsal (Bill) of Brandon, Miss.; Pam Shy (Danny) of

Starkville, Miss.; five grandchildren, Logan Rudd, Austin Rudd, Cayleigh Dispenza, Marissa Rudd and

Tanner Dispenza; several nieces and nephews.

Ricky loved his family, friends, all animals, and gardening.

Memorial donations can be made to Vicksburg Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are incomplete.