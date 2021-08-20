expand
August 21, 2021

Vicksburg Native Tonya Tyler named Global Operations Technology Improvement Director for Dow Chemical Company

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Friday, August 20, 2021

Vicksburg native Tonya Tyler has accepted the role of Global Improvement Director in the Global Operations Technology Group, reporting to Tod Sutton, Global Operations Technology Director.

Tyler will lead improvement activities across the Global Technology Centers and large sites and will provide leadership and direction to multiple technology-based teams focused on Process Safety, Reliability and Sustainable Technology Solutions.

Tyler joined Dow in 1989 in the PO/PG plant in Louisiana Operations (Plaquemine). During the next few years, she worked in various manufacturing roles at the Plaquemine site including run plant, improvement, environmental engineer and project manager where she led several significant capital projects which received Technology Center Implementation awards. In 1999, Tyler joined the Water Soluble Polymers (WSP) business as a local Improvement Leader.

She was in the first wave of million-dollar MAIC Black Belts and achieved certification in the WSP business. In 2004, as part of the TICA Expertise Center, she led the development and implementation of new global work processes including the assessment process for ODMS 8.04 Process Technology Advancement, the Global Project Methodology (GPM) Operability Scorecard and the Corporate Startup Readiness Process. In 2009, Tyler accepted the Production Director role in the Oxide/HG/MGE facility in St. Charles Operations (SCO) and was a key contributor to improving the plant’s process technology (EO only conversion) as well as the EH&S and Reliability performance.

She also championed significant improvements across the site including Procedure Use Effectiveness.  In 2013, she was named the EHS Improvement Leader, BEMS and Operational Excellence Leader in the Global EO-EG Technology Center. In 2018, Tonya assumed her current role as Industrial Solutions Tech Center Director.

Tyler is a graduate of Vicksburg High School and earned her B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Mississippi State University. She resides in Prairieville, La. with her family and pets. She will complete the transition into her new role by the end of September.

