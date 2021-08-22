expand
Ad Spot

August 23, 2021

Body of missing Vicksburg man found in Alaska

By Staff Reports

Published 1:30 pm Sunday, August 22, 2021

The body of a Vicksburg man who went missing in Alaska was found Sunday, according to a report from the National Park Service.

NPS spokesperson Carrie Wittmer said the body of missing hunter David White was found alongside the Jacksina Creek in the northern part of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve. Jacksina Creek is about 60 miles west of the Canadian border, and 250 miles northeast of Anchorage, Alaska.

On Aug. 12, the 40-year-old White, who was living in North Pole, Alaska, stopped regular communication by InReach during a hunting trip in the Jacksina/Canyon Creek area near the end of the Nabesna Road in Wrangell-St. Elias National Preserve. His last InReach message indicated he was about to cross Jacksina Creek to access a hunting area across the valley. 

On the evening of Aug. 16, National Park Service Rangers were notified by Smith’s point-of-contact that he had stopped checking in. Starting Aug. 17, NPS search teams and Alaska Wildlife Troopers scanned the area daily. By Aug. 20, White was officially overdue. Helicopters and fixed wing aircraft continued searching from the air while ground teams walked and packrafted the area looking for signs of the hunter.

Allen Pugh, a friend of White, said White is stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska, and has been in the Army for 20 years. White grew up in Vicksburg and Tallulah,

“He goes out on a hunt annually for 7 to 10 days and hunts big game sheep and rams,” Pugh said Saturday as he and White’s nephew, Stephen Hughley, waited for a flight to Anchorage to meet an Army buddy and assist in the search. “It’s the military tradition. You don’t leave anyone out there.”

Pugh said Saturday that White last talked with his girlfriend on Aug. 14 and told her he was crossing a river to go after a ram he was hunting. When she did not hear from him by Aug. 16, Pugh said, the girlfriend notified NPS authorities.

“Since then, they have found his truck, ATV and a distilled water bottle that his girlfriend identified as his,” Pugh said.

Although White has experience in the bush, Pugh said it is possible for anyone to run into problems and the weather can be a problem. It has rained every day for nearly two weeks in that part of southeastern Alaska, and nighttime temperatures dipped into the 30s.

More News

Body of missing Vicksburg man found in Alaska

Sports column: Vaccines can help teams make their own luck

Dee’s Babycakes expands with a new location on Clay Street

Library Column: New Adult Fiction Suspense titles

Local

Body of missing Vicksburg man found in Alaska

Business

Dee’s Babycakes expands with a new location on Clay Street

Faith

After more than a year, Total Praise Ministries congregation returns home

Local

Search continues in Alaska for Vicksburg man

Business

The American Queen returns to service with stops in Vicksburg

Business

The Vicksburg preserves history while creating modern living

Downtown Vicksburg

Outlook: Vicksburg Theatre Guild ‘cuts loose’ with latest stage production

Local

ERDC employee graduates from US Army War College

Downtown Vicksburg

City of Vicksburg ordinance would require businesses to mount video cameras

COVID-19

Shortage of health care workers impacting local, state hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

Business

Vicksburg tourism on the rise as people are eager to visit after a year of lockdowns

COVID-19

Lines of Defense: Dr. Dan Edney gives update on COVID-19 treatments, monoclonal antibodies available in Vicksburg

Business

Vicksburg Native Tonya Tyler named Global Operations Technology Improvement Director for Dow Chemical Company

Local

Williams, ERDC employee and retired general, named to ROTC Hall of Fame

COVID-19

Kingfish concert at the WaterView Casino and Hotel postponed due to COVID-19

Local

Vicksburg Mayor Flaggs proposes pay raises for city employees

Business

New Bakery in town: The Sweets-Easy showcases confections with a kick

Local

USACE Vicksburg District announces new chief of Project Resources Management Branch

Local

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. and aldermen seek raise in pay

Local

Warren County Supervisors approve purchase of new voting machines

Local

More than 500 properties currently stand to be lost in Warren County in the next week due to unpaid taxes

Business

Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

Business

Small Business Extravaganza hosts nearly 100 Vicksburg businesses

Business

Casino Vicksburg Is Now Rebranded To Bally’s Vicksburg Casino