FRAZIER: Preparing for an issue of Vicksburg Living that all will enjoy

It’s been a long week.

I have been working on the September/October issue of the Vicksburg Living magazine, and it never fails, no matter how far in advance I began pulling together an issue, it always comes down to the wire when meeting deadline.

With recent changes in how we layout the magazine, I have had to become a bit savvier with a computer.

It hasn’t been pretty. Especially since I have a new laptop, which added to my learning curve.

Curve may be putting it lightly; it has been more like a spike in education, and woe be unto those who will be designing the magazine.

My precious little editor has been a gem when it has come to needing help. She has not only been patient and supportive, but she is also continuously encouraging. But Lord only knows what she tells her husband after hanging up the phone with me for the umpteenth time. It’s probably best I don’t know.

My youngest daughter has also been helpful. She spent time converting images I needed with her Photoshop skills.

While it has been challenging and my brain still feels like mush, I am excited about the magazine.

It has a “football” theme, which you would think would be outside my wheelhouse, but there are many other aspects to highlight than just the game.

As usual, the other reporters in the newsroom did an awesome job with their assignments. We have a cute little intern, who just amazed me with her writing skills and Ernest, who is our sports editor, is the bomb when it comes to proofreading.

I would encourage anyone who doesn’t have a subscription to seriously consider getting one. I do believe this issue is going to be one folks will enjoy.

And while I am on a roll about the Vicksburg Living magazine, I also want to once again thank all of those who advertise. Without you, there would be no magazine and that would be sad.

Not because I wouldn’t get to do something I really enjoy, but because Vicksburg has so many interesting people and stories to highlight.

There are still some loose edges yet to be done after the designers began their work on this issue and before it goes to print, but for the most part, I am done and can now breathe easily.

That is, until it’s time to get out the November/December issue!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

