August 22, 2021

FRAZIER: Preparing for an issue of Vicksburg Living that all will enjoy

By Terri Cowart Frazier

It’s been a long week.  

I have been working on the September/October issue of the Vicksburg Living magazine, and it never fails, no matter how far in advance I began pulling together an issue, it always comes down to the wire when meeting deadline. 

With recent changes in how we layout the magazine, I have had to become a bit savvier with a computer. 

It hasn’t been pretty. Especially since I have a new laptop, which added to my learning curve. 

Curve may be putting it lightly; it has been more like a spike in education, and woe be unto those who will be designing the magazine. 

My precious little editor has been a gem when it has come to needing help. She has not only been patient and supportive, but she is also continuously encouraging. But Lord only knows what she tells her husband after hanging up the phone with me for the umpteenth time. It’s probably best I don’t know. 

My youngest daughter has also been helpful. She spent time converting images I needed with her Photoshop skills. 

While it has been challenging and my brain still feels like mush, I am excited about the magazine. 

It has a “football” theme, which you would think would be outside my wheelhouse, but there are many other aspects to highlight than just the game.  

As usual, the other reporters in the newsroom did an awesome job with their assignments. We have a cute little intern, who just amazed me with her writing skills and Ernest, who is our sports editor, is the bomb when it comes to proofreading. 

I would encourage anyone who doesn’t have a subscription to seriously consider getting one. I do believe this issue is going to be one folks will enjoy. 

And while I am on a roll about the Vicksburg Living magazine, I also want to once again thank all of those who advertise. Without you, there would be no magazine and that would be sad. 

Not because I wouldn’t get to do something I really enjoy, but because Vicksburg has so many interesting people and stories to highlight.  

There are still some loose edges yet to be done after the designers began their work on this issue and before it goes to print, but for the most part, I am done and can now breathe easily. 

That is, until it’s time to get out the November/December issue! 

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

FRAZIER: Preparing for an issue of Vicksburg Living that all will enjoy

