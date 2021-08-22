The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

City softball league

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s fall adult slow-pitch softball leagues. There will be men’s and women’s leagues, as well as a co-ed church league.

The cost is $175 per team, plus $10 for each Warren County resident outside the city limits and $20 for each resident of Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne or Hinds counties. Forms are available at the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department office, 100 Army Navy Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday. The registration deadline is Sept. 5.

There will also be a mandatory coaches meeting at the Parks and Rec office on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, call Rick Daughtry at 601-218-9501 or Jay Harper at 601-831-0429.

Whitetails Unlimited banquet

The Warren County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will host its annual banquet on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., at the Levee Street Warehouse, 1609 Levee St. in Vicksburg. The banquet benefits Whitetails Unlimited, a non-profit organization involved in nature conservation and hunting projects in the Vicksburg area. Among the projects are organized outings for youth and disabled hunters.

Advance tickets to the banquet are $35 for adults, $25 for spouses, and $20 for children 15 and under. Tickets will cost $5 more at the door. Anyone purchasing tickets before Aug. 24 will be automatically entered into a drawing for a gun giveaway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Melissa Reeves at 601-415-1081 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/vicksburg-ms-warren-county-chapter-banquet/

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale. Tickets for the high school football doubleheader cost $10, and will be sold online only through gofan.co.

The 2021 Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Vicksburg High School. Warren Central will play Forest Hill in the first game at 5:30 p.m., and Vicksburg will take on Germantown in the second game at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Ticket links and information on both games can also be found at the Red Carpet Bowl’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/Red-Carpet-Bowl-Committee-398081750377785.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 29 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the showcase will run from noon until completion. The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later.

Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu

Over the River Run

The 33rd annual Over the River Run will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Old Mississippi River Bridge located at I-20 and Washington Street. The event features a 5-mile run and 5-mile walk race across the Old Mississippi River Bridge and end at the state welcome center. A 1-mile fun run will follow.

The cost is $25 for adults, and $15 for ages 10 and younger. Parking will be at the Ameristar Hotel. After the race, entertainment and refreshments for all participants will be offered at the Ameristar Delta Point parking lot.

For more information, call 601-631-2997, email info@southernculture.org, or visit southernculture.org